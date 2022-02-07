'Urge Owaisi to Take Central Protection’: Amit Shah on Attack on AIMIM Chief

Amit Shah Urges Owaisi to Accept the Security Offered by Central Government
(Photo: The Quint)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 7 February, urged Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z category security cover offered to him by the central government following the attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on 3 February.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday, Shah made a statement regarding the alleged attempt on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's life.
"Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely," the home minister stated.
Shah appealed to Owaisi to accept the security offered to him by the central government.
Earlier, Shad had said, "The law and order situation in the district is now normal. Strict vigilance is being maintained. The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him."
Shots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle near a toll plaza on NH9 in Hapur on Thursday, 3 February. The Hyderabad MP was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident occurred.
An FIR was registered and two people have been arrested in connection with the attack. Two pistols and a Maruti Alto car were apprehended. Sachin Sharma, one of the persons arrested for allegedly firing at the vehicle of the AIMIM president, had claimed that he's a member of BJP.
