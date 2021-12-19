Punjab Government Constitutes SIT to Probe Golden Temple Sacrilege Case

The Punjab government on Sunday, 19 December, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sacrilege attempt of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Terming the sacrilege incident as most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that a SIT team under the DCP Law and Order had been constituted and an investigation report will be presented to the government within two days.

Earlier during the day, Randhawa said, "It's an unfortunate incident. It seems that the person came with the target of sacrilege only as he was there for 9-10 hours. He has not been identified yet. We will investigate the matter," he was quoted as saying by ANI.