#GoBackAmitShah Trends Ahead of BJP Leader’s Visit to TN

It has become a routine that a day before a BJP leader arrives at Tamil Nadu, the hashtag #GoBack trends.



Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Chennai on Saturday, 21 November. From the previous night, #GoBackAmitShah has been a top trend on Twitter.



Shah is expected to take part in government events and meet representatives of the party. The visit is important as key discussions about the upcoming 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu.

BJP might have succeeded in consolidating majority of the country, but when it comes to Tamil Nadu, they have not made even a dent. This year the party has decided to devise various ‘Hindu nationalist’ strategies to garner support, but analysts believe it may not work in a state ruled by Dravidian parties.

Schedule for the Day

Shah, who is visiting the state after over a year, will be addressing the office-bearers and core committee of the state BJP unit besides some official engagements. Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his visit by paying floral tributes to late veteran AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa at the Kalaivanar Arangam at 4.30 pm. He will then lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects, like the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-3. Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will be at the event. Shah will then chair a meeting with the Tamil Nadu BJP unit's office bearers and district presidents to chalk out the poll strategies for the upcoming polls.

MK Alagiri, Rajini to Meet Amit Shah?

On Saturday morning, former DMK MP KP Ramalingam joined BJP in the presence of CT Ravi, L Murugan and other party leaders. “I still have a good relationship with MK Alagiri. I will try and bring him to BJP. It is for him to decide,” KP Ramalingam said after joining the party. He has asked Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan for time to meet Amit Shah.



Speculations are rife that DMK President MK Stalin’s brother MK Alagiri will start his own political outfit and may join hands with the BJP. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Rajinikanth is being wooed by the saffron party to speak up for BJP, to help build their image which could help divide the vote share of DMK and AIADMK.



Many key influencers have reportedly insisted that he should reconsider his plans on staying away from politics. This comes after a note began doing the rounds about Rajinikanth’s old age, health condition and his decision to call it quits.