Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight’s Windshield Cracks Mid-Air, Diverted to Jaipur

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
(Photo: Facebook/Go First)
A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said on Wednesday, 20 July.
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.
On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)