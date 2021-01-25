‘Given the Best Offer’: Agriculture Min on Talks with Farmers

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday, 25 January that the farmers' agitation would end soon, expressing that the government has given the farmers the “best offer”, PTI reported.

He said, “The government has given the best offer to farmers' unions. I am hopeful that they will convey their decision to us after discussing it among themselves. Once they communicate, we will take it forward,” he said, adding that “the protest will end soon.”

This comment comes after the central government met the farmers for eleven rounds of talks over the three contentious farm laws, and offered a 1-1.5 years of suspension on their implementation.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “government is still hopeful for a solution,” while iterating that the farmer’s have a right to voice their dissent if they disagree.