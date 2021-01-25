‘Given the Best Offer’: Agriculture Min on Talks with Farmers

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday, 25 January that the farmers' agitation would end soon, expressing that the government has given the farmers the “best offer”, PTI reported.
He said, “The government has given the best offer to farmers' unions. I am hopeful that they will convey their decision to us after discussing it among themselves. Once they communicate, we will take it forward,” he said, adding that “the protest will end soon.”
This comment comes after the central government met the farmers for eleven rounds of talks over the three contentious farm laws, and offered a 1-1.5 years of suspension on their implementation.
Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “government is still hopeful for a solution,” while iterating that the farmer’s have a right to voice their dissent if they disagree.
He also said that he is ready to hold another meeting with the farmers to know their final decision on the government's offer on Saturday, 27 January.
On the issue of the Kisan Tractor Rally organised by the farmers on Republic Day, he said, “They (farmers) could have chosen any other day instead of 26 January but they have announced it now. Farmers would have to ensure that the rally is conducted peacefully, without accidents. This is a concern for the police administration as well,” Hindustan Times quoted.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been agitating in Delhi’s borders against the NDA government’s farm laws that were introduced in September 2020 for over 60 days. Over 150 farmers have died since the protests began.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined