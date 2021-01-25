In Photos: Maharashtra Farmers Protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai on Monday, 25 January, to protest against the Centre’s three new contentious agricultural laws, with many reaching the city’s Azad Maidan on Sunday evening itself.

Thousands had gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.

“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ stir in Delhi, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws,” All India Kisan Sabha national president Dr Ashok Dhawale had told the Indian Express.

The demands of the farmers at the rally are: