Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest Person

Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest Person
(Photo: The Quint)
Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who converted a trading business into a multi-industry company spanning mines, ports and green energy, has now become the richest person in Asia, surpassing Mukesh Ambani.
The 59-year-old magnate's net worth touched $88.5 billion on Monday, 7 February, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's was left behind at $87.9 billion. With an almost $12 billion leap in the fortune he has personally garnered, Adani has also become the world's biggest wealth-gainer this year.
The Adani Group chairman — whose Australian mine project resulted in controversy and drew flak from climate activists like Greta Thunberg — has focussed beyond fossil fuel for expansion. The coal magnate is embracing renewable energy, data centers, airports and defense contracting.
Earlier in May, Adani had become Asia's second-richest person eclipsing Chinese billionaire Zong Shanshan. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index had showed that Adani Group's net worth was $66.5 billion at the time, compared to Zhong Shanshan’s $65.6 billion.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)