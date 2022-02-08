Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest Person

Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who converted a trading business into a multi-industry company spanning mines, ports and green energy, has now become the richest person in Asia, surpassing Mukesh Ambani.

The 59-year-old magnate's net worth touched $88.5 billion on Monday, 7 February, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's was left behind at $87.9 billion. With an almost $12 billion leap in the fortune he has personally garnered, Adani has also become the world's biggest wealth-gainer this year.