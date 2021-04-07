With Ambani, Adani, India at Rank 3 on Billionaires’ List: Forbes

With 140 billionaires, India is home to the third-highest number of billionaires in the world, as per a Forbes magazine list, which names with the likes of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.
The two countries on the list with more billionaires than India were the United States (US) and China.
India’s Mukesh Ambani has also replaced Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma as Asia’s richest person on the list this year.
INDIA’S TOP BILLIONAIRES
India’s top billionaires, other than Ambani and Adani, who made it to the Forbes’ 35th annual list include:
MORE ABOUT INDIA’S BILLIONAIRES
Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy, Indian billionaires have evidently thrived.
Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and also the wealthiest in Asia, is ranked 10 on the Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s billionaires. He is worth an estimated $84.5 billion.
Gautam Adani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 24th on the global list of billionaires. His net worth is $50.5 billion.
Meanwhile, Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla Group and founder of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, which is also responsible for making the Oxford vaccine in India, ranked 169th on the Forbes list. His net worth is $12.7 billion.
As per Forbes, the three richest Indians alone have computed over $100 billion between them.
MORE ABOUT THE FORBES LIST
Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos has topped the Frobes 35th annual list of the world’s billionaires for four consecutive years now. His net worth has climbed from $64 billion in the previous year to $177 billion this year.
SpaceX founder Elon Mask stands second on the list, with his fortune showing a drastic increase from USD 24.6 billion in the previous year (when he occupied the 31st spot) to 151 billion this year.
The richest woman, as per the Forbes list, is cosmetics heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of France. She ranks 12th, with a net worth of $73.6 billion.
