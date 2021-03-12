Adani Beats Musk & Page to Become Biggest Wealth Gainer: Report

Industrialist Gautam Adani’s net worth has seen the biggest jump this year globally, rising $16.2 billion to $50 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.

This is higher than that of Elon Musk of Tesla, who has added $10.3 billion to his net worth, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has seen a downturn of $7.59 billion.

Since January, the tech tycoons Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been tussling over the top spot in the Bloomberg wealth index.