Adani Beats Musk & Page to Become Biggest Wealth Gainer: Report

Industrialist Gautam Adani’s net worth has seen the biggest jump this year globally, rising $16.2 billion to $50 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.
This is higher than that of Elon Musk of Tesla, who has added $10.3 billion to his net worth, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has seen a downturn of $7.59 billion.
Since January, the tech tycoons Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been tussling over the top spot in the Bloomberg wealth index.
Adani has been diversifying his business interests in sectors including ports, coal mines, airports and data centres.
Google co-founder Larry Page is ranked second in terms of highest gain with an addition of $14.3 billion.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined