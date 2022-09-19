Adani 2nd Richest Again, Overtakes Tata To Be India’s Most Valued Conglomerate

Billionaire Gautam Adani became the world's second richest person on Monday, 19 September, according to Bloomberg, as his business house became India's most valuable conglomerate in terms of market value.

The completion of the acquisition of Ambuja Cement and ACC helped Adani Group overtake the Tata Group.

The combined market capitalisation of the Adani Group, including the newly-acquired Ambuja and ACC, stood at Rs 22.25 lakh crore as on Friday, 16 September. The total market value of all Tata Group firms was Rs 20.81 lakh crore, according to Economic Times.