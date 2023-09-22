61-Year-Old French Woman Dies After Falling Off Platform At Fatehpur Sikri Fort

A French tourist died after allegedly falling off a railing at Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 21 September.
An official informed that Esma Ben Yelles, 61, fell off a platform around 9 feet high after a railing fell due to pressure.
He further said, "The railing was made of wood, and it might have fallen due to pressure. She went unconscious after falling on a red stone platform. There was no blood at that time, she may have had a head injury".
Following the incident, Agra district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered. He further added probe will also look into claims of the ambulance arriving 45 minutes after the accident.
"It has come out that there were lapses on the part of authorities to provide first aid on time, and this is a serious issue. If it is found that there has been negligence on the part of any official, then strict action action would be taken against him," he said.
