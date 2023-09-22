61-Year-Old French Woman Dies After Falling Off Platform At Fatehpur Sikri Fort

Following the incident, Agra district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered. He further added probe will also look into claims of the ambulance arriving 45 minutes after the accident.

"It has come out that there were lapses on the part of authorities to provide first aid on time, and this is a serious issue. If it is found that there has been negligence on the part of any official, then strict action action would be taken against him," he said.