Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy Passes Away at 97, Condolences Pour In

Former chairman of government-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) V Krishnamurthy, passed away on Sunday, 26 June, at the age of 97 at his home in Chennai. His last rites will be performed on Monday, 27 June.

V Krishnamurthy was the chairman of SAIL from 1985 to 1990.

"SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, SAIL, on 26th June 2022," SAIL tweeted.