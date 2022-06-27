Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy Passes Away at 97, Condolences Pour In

Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy passed away at 97.
(Photo: SAIL/Twitter)
Former chairman of government-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) V Krishnamurthy, passed away on Sunday, 26 June, at the age of 97 at his home in Chennai. His last rites will be performed on Monday, 27 June.
V Krishnamurthy was the chairman of SAIL from 1985 to 1990.
"SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, SAIL, on 26th June 2022," SAIL tweeted.
The industry veteran also led Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Maruti Udyog, and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).
Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava described Krishnamurthy as an outstanding leader and a visionary, under whose leadership the whole of the Maruti Udyog project was executed, and a whole new Japanese work culture was introduced in India.
On the personal front, Bhargava said Krishnamurthy was "responsible for my moving from civil services to the industry. Had it not for him I would have remained in administration only."
TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan said, “Dr V Krishnamurthy was my mentor right from the time I started work and right through my entire career. He had an important role to play in helping me build TVS Motor company.
"He was one of the tallest leaders in Indian industry. His contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable."
Meanwhile, politicians and industrialists took to Twitter to express their condolences. "He was a nation builder in the truest sense and through BHEL, Maruti, and SAIL, his legacy will live on," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
General secretary incharge of Congress's communication department Jairam Ramesh said that although Krishnamurthy had a glorious innings, he missed his century by just three years. "He'll remain an important part of Indian economic history," he added.
Congress leader P Chidambaram said he was "grieved by the passing away of veteran administrator Shri V Krishnamurty." Chidambaram said that he was "honoured to count him as a friend, counsellor and advisor".
Harper Collins India tweeted about Krishnamurthy's memoir which documents his 'stellar career as a technocrat'. "We are saddened by the demise of one of the most illustrious names of Indian management," the tweet added.
The founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Savji Dholakia, while referring to him as the "Father of Public sector undertakings in India" said that his demise was a 'huge loss for the country''.
(With inputs from PTI.)
