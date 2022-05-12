Auroville: Residents Allege Being Blacklisted, Denied Visas; Admin Denies Claims

Several residents said that they were denied registration documents which are essential to live in Auroville. Representative image.
(Image: Edited by Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
Several foreigners residing in Auroville, a bioregion in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, are allegedly being intimidated with unnecessary police interrogations. The visa process of at least a 100 foreign nationals are also delayed, alleged residents. Many stated that this treatment is targeted at those who have been actively participating in public protests.
A spokesperson from the Auroville administration, however, justified this action saying, “From the government's perspective, if you are going to oppose the laws of the land then you have to face the music. The Ministry of External Affairs is getting reports from people that foreign nationals who are here on an entry visa, are interfering in legally sanctioned work.”
“If the same happened in UK and USA, how would the governments react? We are not obliged to have miscreants in our country. You can register your objection and even do silent protests. It is because of the goodness of Indian officials that theses persons are not arrested already,” Sindhuja Jagadeesh, spokesperson of the Auroville Foundation told The Quint.
The Quint spoke to the residents of Auroville and the administration to understand why the community known for peaceful living, is mired in protests, discontent and chaos.
Auroville is a bioregion in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, that aspires to be a global town where people from all over the world live in peace and realise the idea of human unity.
Over 40 years ago, Ronald’s* (name changed) parents moved from Europe to settle in Auroville. Ronald was born in India and grew up with the idea of community living. Today, he is the father of two and runs a successful business in Auroville. Recently, when he applied for the renewal of his visa, he was in for a shock. Ronald’s visa was renewed for just three months. Strained by financial constraints, he is planning to give up everything and leave India.
The Auroville administration has to sanction the visa period before it is officially processed.
Trees were cleared and building was razed at the spiritual township Auroville.
For a foreigner to live in Auroville, one has to get a letter of recommendation by the secretary of the Auroville Foundation, Jayanti S Ravi in order to obtain an Entry Visa from the Indian Embassy. This visa allows a non-Indian to reside in Auroville for one year with the possibility of extending the duration of stay for three more years.
However, residents stated that in the past five months, there seems to be a delay in processing the recommendation letters.
“In case of a delay in visa renewal, you have to pay a fine of Rs 15,000. When you live in Auroville, you earn a fixed salary of Rs 15,000, and you don't own property. So how can we manage life? This seems to be a cunning way to drive us out of the country. We may be foreigners on paper but we are Aurovillians at heart,” said Denver* (name changed), whose request for visa renewal has been pending for over four months.
While many said that tensions have been brewing in Auroville for the past year, the tussle between the residents and the administration became more prominent since December 2021, with protests against the construction of crown road.
The residents told The Quint that over 100 locals reached the location without any police escort. The people of the community rushed to the scene and held on to the JCBs in an attempt to stop them from demolishing. Earlier, on 4 December, the police had reportedly come with three JCB earthmovers to clear the trees, startling the residents.
Sindhuja Jagadeesh told The Quint that the demolition was done after following the due protocols and obtaining the required sanctions. A meeting was held and a written agreement was signed by the resident assembly, she claimed.
The residents have alleged that no feasibility impact assessment study had been conducted so far.
Responding to allegations of how the administration deployed locals to manhandle the protesters and even physically remove them from the area, she said, “First, the work order was not given during the night. Work was going on, but got disrupted and then continued again. The locals did use force to remove the residents who were obstructing the work. If you call this violence, then what about that father who left his six-year-old on top of a JCB and a 10-year-old on the road to show his protest. They are weaponising children for their own goals.”
She added that it is to be understood that the Auroville Foundation is an autonomous body under the central government. The resident assembly is made up of the adult residents of Auroville and the two entities have to collectively take decisions.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in December ordered for a stay on the felling of trees and in April ordered that a joint committee, appointed by it, will conduct an inspection of the plan site and ascertain the environmental impact of the felling of trees.
Residents stated that while this was part of the Auroville master plan that was approved by The Mother – Mira Alfassa, founder of Auroville, the plan is no longer ecologically feasible.
Foreigners and Indians living in the township told The Quint that there seems to be a “a special blacklist,” that allegedly has the names of those who joined protests or voiced opposition against the administration during the general body meetings.
Rajeshwari* (name changed) who has been in the forefront of the protests said that she is among the 30 others who have been “blacklisted” for being “anti-Auroville.”
Several residents said that they were denied registration documents which are essential to live in Auroville. Marcus* (name changed) from Europe had met with the Auroville Residents Service in January and submitted his documents. In March, when he was called by the Regional Registration Office (RRO) based in nearby Puducherry, he was told that there will be a longer delay.
“They asked me why I was indulging in protests when I don’t even belong here. The irony is that I was on COVID quarantine and had not even been around during the protests. So apparently, the fact that I voice disagreement in the resident meetings has dragged me into trouble,” he said.
Residents applying for renewal said that they were given a form where they had to state that they did not oppose the Master Plan.
When The Quint spoke to the Auroville spokesperson she categorically denied that people have been discriminated on these grounds. “Despite protesting, the administration has not taken action on anyone. And is holding discussions to ensure the peace of the community,” she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)