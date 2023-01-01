Fire Breaks Out in Elderly Care Home in Delhi; Two Dead, Others Rescued

According to the DFS, the fire took place on the second and third floor of Max group’s Anatara Care Home.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A fire broke out in a care home for senior citizens in Greater Kailash, New Delhi on Sunday, 1 January. While two residents died, six others were rescued by Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel.
According to the DFS, the fire took place on the second and third floor of Max group’s Anatara Care Home.
More details? The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92.
According to The Indian Express , the fire was brought under control in two-three hours.
Antara Senior Care’s statement on the incident? Later on Sunday, the group expressed loss on the demise of the two residents and shared that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
They also shared that all other residents/patients, doctors and team members have been evacuated safely, and added:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. We are actively cooperating with the investigating authorities and will take appropriate actions as required."
DCW takes cognizance: Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the Delhi Police, in which they have sought:
Copy of the FIR registered in the matter
Details of person(s) allegedly responsibly for negligence (if any)
Whether the person(s) responsible for the negligence have been arrested? If not, reason for the same
Whether the home had necessary license(s) from the Department of Social Welfare/Women and Child Department/ Health Department? If yes, a copy of the same
Whether the home had clearance from the Fire Department?, if yes a copy of the same
Copy of the enquiry report conducted in the matter
Detailed action taken report in the matter
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)