Fire Breaks Out in Elderly Care Home in Delhi; Two Dead, Others Rescued

A fire broke out in a care home for senior citizens in Greater Kailash, New Delhi on Sunday, 1 January. While two residents died, six others were rescued by Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel.

According to the DFS, the fire took place on the second and third floor of Max group’s Anatara Care Home.

More details? The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92.

According to The Indian Express , the fire was brought under control in two-three hours.