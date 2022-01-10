'One of the Worst Fires in History': New York Mayor as 19 Die in Apartment Blaze

The Fire Department Commissioner also iterated that 'buildings like this one don't have fire escapes,' AP reported.

The injured, most of which were reportedly under cardiac and respiratory distress due to severe smoke inhalation, have been taken to five hospitals across the Bronx.

"The last time we had a loss of life that may be this horrific was a fire which was over 30 years ago, also here in the Bronx," Nigro stated, AP reported.

(With inputs from The New York Times and AP.)