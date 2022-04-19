Jahangirpuri Procession Permission Row: Hindu Groups Deny Delhi Police's Claims

On Monday evening, DCP (northwest) Rangani said, “A case under section 188 of the IPC has been registered against organisers for carrying out procession (in the evening of 16 April in the area of Jahangirpuri) without any permission, and one accused person has joined the investigation.”

She said that the “other two processions which were carried out in the morning and afternoon on 16 April in the area of Jahangirpuri had due permission.”

Bansal, meanwhile, told The Quint that “the VHP workers of the area had sought permission from the police ahead of the programme.”

He said, “It appears the top bosses of the Delhi Police are not fully aware of their own records because if they were aware, they would know that they themselves gave us permission. It appears the Delhi Police has bowed down before Islamic Jihadis.”

He said that “the VHP does everything legally and had sought all necessary permissions. If any VHP member is picked up illegally by Delhi Police, the VHP won’t stay quiet.”

Sharma told The Indian Express that “we received permission from Delhi Police from two police stations.”