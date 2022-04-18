Delhi Clashes | No Permission for Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra, FIR Filed: Police

Women paramilitary personnel keep vigil after bricks were allegedly thrown at Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri.
(Photo: PTI)
The Shobha Yatra that led to communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April was carried out without due permission, the police said on Monday, 18 April.
An FIR has been registered against the organisers of the procession and one person has "joined the investigation," the police said.
Further investigation is in progress, the police said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday had said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.
Earlier on Monday, stones were pelted at a Crime Branch team in Jahangirpuri by the family members of a suspect, the police said. One person has been detained in the matter.
