Kanpur: 24 Arrested, 3 FIRs Filed After Violence Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remark

The police had made 18 arrests on Friday including the 'mastermind' of the communal violence Jafar Hashmi and three of his aides from Lucknow's Hazratganj. Six more arrests were made on Saturday.

All primary accused were hiding in a safe house in Javed's YouTube's channel's office to escape the arrests, said Vijay Singh Meena, Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

The police have confiscated six mobile phones and documents which will be sent to the forensic department. Their bank accounts will also be probed to examine any links with PFI.

"The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday and we will request the court to keep them under remand for 14 days to help us get detailed information about their network," he added.