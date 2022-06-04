Kanpur: 24 Arrested, 3 FIRs Filed After Violence Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remark

Violence broke out during a shutdown called by Muslims over Nupur Sharma's comments.
(Photo: Piyush Rai/The Quint)
Six more people were arrested on Saturday in Kanpur, taking the total to 24 held for stirring communal tensions. This happened after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, injuring at least six, on Friday, 3 June, during a shutdown observed by Muslims protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Muhammad.
Social media videos showed residents pelting stones at each other.
The police had made 18 arrests on Friday including the 'mastermind' of the communal violence Jafar Hashmi and three of his aides from Lucknow's Hazratganj. Six more arrests were made on Saturday.
All primary accused were hiding in a safe house in Javed's YouTube's channel's office to escape the arrests, said Vijay Singh Meena, Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.
The police have confiscated six mobile phones and documents which will be sent to the forensic department. Their bank accounts will also be probed to examine any links with PFI.
"The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday and we will request the court to keep them under remand for 14 days to help us get detailed information about their network," he added.
"Our priority is to ensure that peace prevails in the city, if there has been any intelligence lapse or failure on the part of the police, we will take due actions," said Meena.
Three FIRs have been filed so far, two by the authorities and one on behalf of an injured person, police sources told The Quint. The FIRs name at least 40 people, while 1,000 accused who currently remain unidentified have been booked.
Thirty six have been identified in the case, so far. The accused tried to create communal tensions in Kanpur but the situation was brought under control by the police, told Vijay Singh Meena, Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.
Actions under the gangster act and NSA will be taken against all those who have been arrested and their property will be seized.
BJP leader Nupur Sharma made the controversial remark during a Times Now show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on 26 May. Three FIRs have been filed against Sharma for her comments.
She was charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (provoke enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
UP Additional Director-General (ADG) Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, explained how the clash unfolded, "Some Muslim organisations had called for a 'bandh' in protest against Nupur Sharma's remarks."
The situation is now under control. We will take strict action against the miscreants involved in the violence, the police have said.
