FIR Alleging Fraud Filed Against Journo Rana Ayyub Over COVID Relief Campaign

"Ms. Rana Ayyub happens to be a journalist by profession and was receiving foreign money without any kind of approval certificate/registration from the government," the FIR alleges lodged against the journalist has alleged.

Ayyub, who is a staunch critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a global opinions journalist and regularly writes for leading media outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post.

An FIR had been filed against Ayyub in June for allegedly "giving communal colour" to an incident involving the harassment of an elderly Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Loni district. She had subsequently been granted interim protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court.