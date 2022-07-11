FCRA Bribery Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Arrested MHA Workers, NGO Reps

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and others arrested two months ago for allegedly running a bribery ring that helped NGOs receive foreign funds in violation of India's exchange law, officials said Monday, 11 July.

The charge sheet, submitted before a special court on Saturday, has been filed within 60 days of the arrests made on 11 May, the officials said.

Had the CBI missed the 60-day deadline the arrested accused would have become eligible for default bail by a special court, the officials said. It was alleged that several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to the NGOs in alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules.