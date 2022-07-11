'Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify': Cong, Rahul Gandhi Slam Modi Over China Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while taking a swipe at the BJP-led government's China policy, said on Monday, 11July, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid of China" and "hides the truth from the public."

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the PM was:

"1. Afraid of China

2. Hides the truth from the public

3. Just saves his image

4. Lowers the morale of the Army

5. Plays with the security of the country

"The increasing infiltration of China and the silence of the Prime Minister are very harmful for the country," he added in his tweet.