'Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify': Cong, Rahul Gandhi Slam Modi Over China Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while taking a swipe at the BJP-led government's China policy, said on Monday, 11July, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid of China" and "hides the truth from the public."
Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the PM was:
"1. Afraid of China
2. Hides the truth from the public
3. Just saves his image
4. Lowers the morale of the Army
5. Plays with the security of the country
"The increasing infiltration of China and the silence of the Prime Minister are very harmful for the country," he added in his tweet.
Earlier on Monday, party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi, while taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, reframed popular Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's (DDLJ ) acronym to criticise the government's China policy.
He said at a press conference, that PM Modi's strategy can be summed up with" DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify,"
Congress General Secretary and incharge for communications Jairam Ramesh joined in too.
He slammed PM Modi and explained the new analogy further:
"Deny - China occupied our land. PM refused.
Distract - Ministry of Defense's report on Chinese incursion removed.
Lie - "No one has crossed our border ..." , the biggest lie.
Justify - Promoted business instead of retaliation."
Gogoi also urged the PM to take the nation into confidence on the Chinese transgressions into India, and asked him to address the concerns on national security, integrity, and sovereignty.
The party also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it "threatens to demoralise troops at a time of high national security threat."
"This expansion is aimed at giving China the capability of quick escalation and rapid manoeuvre in eastern Ladakh. It is clear that the Chinese are being hyper-aggressive, while our leadership prefers to deceive the Indian people under its DDLJ strategy," Gogoi alleged.
"The Congress party's stand is crystal clear: the status quo ante prevailing on the LAC prior to 5 May 2020 must be restored at all costs," he demanded, adding that there can be no comprise on this.
(With inputs from PTI.)
