CBI Raids 40 Places in Crackdown on NGOs Over FCRA Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting a major countrywide operation at 40 locations against officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and several NGOs for facilitating alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations, PTI quoted officials as saying.

CBI is currently questioning six officials and NGO representatives over the alleged FCRA violations, the officials informed, adding that Rs 2 crore hawala transactions have been detected so far.

The officials further said that the operations are being conducted on the inputs of the Union Home Ministry.