CBI Arrests 14 Including MHA Workers in FCRA Violation Probe

"A detailed note on 3 FCRA-clearance networks which are reportedly operating and have linkages with government officials and are charging speed money or problem resolution money. It has been decided, with the approval of competent authority that CBI should investigate this matter and take action," a CBI official said, as per ANI, on Tuesday.

The official informed that when the alleged violation was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, he immediately asked officials of the MHA to deal with this matter very strictly.

"Thereafter a complaint was made to CBI by MHA," the official added.

(With inputs from ANI.)