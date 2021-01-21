Farmers & Police Officials Hold Meeting Over R-Day Tractor Rally

He also told ANI that there would be another meeting on Friday with the police after the scheduled eleventh round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre.

Thursday’s meeting was held at Mantram Resort near the Singhu border, reported ANI. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav was present at the meeting.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting near the national capital have refused to call off the 26 January tractor rally, despite the Delhi Police’s objection. The farmers had said that the rally would take place peacefully on the Outer Ring Road, without disrupting the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.