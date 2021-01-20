Farmer Leaders, Centre to Hold 10th Round of Talks on Farm Laws

The Supreme Court-appointed committee held its first meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was held at New Delhi’s Pusa campus. The committee has invited the protesting farmer bodies to meet with them on Thursday, 21 January.

Anil Ghanwat, a panel member of SC-formed committee, told ANI, “Physical meeting will be held with those organisations who want to meet us in person. Video conferencing will be held with those who can't come to us.”