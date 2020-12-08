‘Bandh Successful, Let Us Protest at Ramlila Ground’: Farm Leaders

Farm leaders on Tuesday, 8 December, demanded they be allowed to protest at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi, saying that they don’t want to cause any inconvenience to people from Delhi and Haryana.

Addressing a press conference on a day when several parts of the country saw ‘Bharat Bandh’ protests against the three contentious farm laws, farm leaders also said they will participate in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah called at 7 pm on Tuesday.

“We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone from Delhi or Haryana, we should be allowed to hold protest at Ramlila Ground,” Punjab Kisan Union’s RS Mansa was quoted as saying at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday.