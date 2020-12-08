Protests, Gatherings in States as Farmer Unions Begin Bharat Bandh
Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.
As farmers’ protests over the contentious farm laws enters Day 13, the agitating farmer unions launched a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December. The Bharat Bandh has been supported by the Opposition parties and several trade unions.
The farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border will block main roads during the ‘chakka jam’ from 11 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, emergency services will be allowed during the ‘chakka jam’.
Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert view of 'Bharat Bandh' call for Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of the bandh.
- A joint statement was issued by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, among others, supporting the call for Bharat Bandh
- The Bharat Bandh will be observed till 3 pm on Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed, farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.
- The Centre has asked all states and UTs to tighten security during the Bharat Bandh, asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained, officials were quoted by PTI as saying
- The protesting farmers are scheduled to meet the Centre for another round of talks on Wednesday
Police Detain People Protesting in Guwahati
Police on Tuesday detained a few people who were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, in support of the Bharat Bandh.
Kejriwal Under House Arrest by Delhi Police Post Singhu Visit: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that the Delhi Police has placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border on Monday. The party alleged on Twitter that no one has been permitted to enter or leave his residence.
Congress Leaders Protest in Bengaluru in Support of Bharat Bandh
Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, raised slogans against the Centre and showed black flags, in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, ANI reported.
Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others were present at the agitation.
Thousands of Karnakata Farmers to Join Bharat Bandh
Thousands of farmers in Karnataka will join the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported, adding that Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president K Chandrashekar said that members of around 300 farmers’ organisations will participate.
Meanwhile, Aikya Horata, a coalition of a farmer, labour and Dalit groups, started an indefinite sit-in protest in Bengaluru on Monday, the report said.
