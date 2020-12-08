Protests, Gatherings in States as Farmer Unions Begin Bharat Bandh

The farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border will block main roads during the ‘chakka jam’ from 11 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, emergency services will be allowed during the ‘chakka jam’.

Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert view of 'Bharat Bandh' call for Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of the bandh.