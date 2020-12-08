Delhi to Bengaluru, How Farmer Unions Are Protesting Farm Bills

Farmer Unions across the nation observed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, 8 December, to press for the repeal of the central government's newly passed farm laws. The nationwide strike has been supported by the Opposition parties and several trade unions.

Several states across the country participated in the farmers' strike.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked all states and Union territories to enforce COVID-19 health and safety protocols strictly and make adequate security arrangements during the nationwide shutdown.