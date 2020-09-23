Farm Bills: Amid Boycott, Opposition to Meet President at 5 PM

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday, 23 September, over the controversial farm bills cleared in the Parliament.
The meeting comes a day after Opposition parties boycotted the Parliament, over the passage of the Bill and the suspension of eight MPs for protesting against the same, reported NDTV.
Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, Azad, on 22 September, said:
“We’ll boycott the Parliament session until the government accepts our three demands – government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and agencies like FCI shouldn’t buy crops below MSP.”Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP
Eight Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, were suspended from the Upper House for the remaining part of the current session of the Parliament. However, they refused to leave and spent the night on the Parliament lawns on Monday, 21 September, where they staged a sit-in with placards that read: "We will fight for farmers" and "parliament assassinated.”
However, they ended their protest later on 22 September.
(With inputs from NDTV)
