Post RS Walkout, Oppn Boycotts LS Over Farm Bills, MPs’ Suspension

Eight Rajya Sabha members, including TMC’s Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, have been suspended. The Quint Eight suspended Rajya Sabha members. | (Photo: IANS) Politics Eight Rajya Sabha members, including TMC’s Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, have been suspended.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, boycotted the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, 22 September, over the farm Bills row as well as to express solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, news agency ANI reported. This comes hours after Opposition leaders staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, calling for revocation of suspension of the eight MPs.

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said they would boycott the Parliament session until the government accepted three of their demands related to the controversial farm Bills that have been passed in the Parliament.

Eight Rajya Sabha members, including TMC's Derek O’Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh, were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the current session after the ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday when two of the three contentious farm Bills were passed. The eight members staged a sit-in in the Parliament complex after their suspension, ending it only on Tuesday when the call for boycott was given.