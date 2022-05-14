'Cried for Help, but Nobody Heard Us': Survivors Recount Delhi's Mundka Fire

Search operations underway at a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station where a fire broke out on Friday, 13 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
"We could not get out from the main gate, so we had to jump in order to save our lives," Pushpa Panwar, one of the survivors of a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, 13 May, told The Quint.
At least 27 bodies were recovered from the site after the fire engulfed the building near pillar number 544 of the metro station at around 4:40 pm on Friday.
Another survivor named Shazia Parveen, who was attending a meeting on the fourth floor of the building when the fire broke out, told The Quint, "We kept screaming for help for one-and-a-half hours, but nobody heard us. We also tried to break the glass to reach the terrace, but were unable to do so."
Parveen also said that she was able to climb down the building from the fourth floor with the help of a rope, adding that 150-200 people might still be trapped inside.
She further said that nobody had their phones with them to call for help, as the company had asked them to submit them before commencing their work.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital MS SK Arora said that 27 bodies had been received by them, out of which seven had been identified so far.
He also said that DNA would be extracted from all the bodies, regardless of whether they are identified or not. "One body would be analysed against four relatives. We are waiting for other families to reach here and identify their relatives."
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(With inputs from ANI.)
