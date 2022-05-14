'Cried for Help, but Nobody Heard Us': Survivors Recount Delhi's Mundka Fire

Another survivor named Shazia Parveen, who was attending a meeting on the fourth floor of the building when the fire broke out, told The Quint, "We kept screaming for help for one-and-a-half hours, but nobody heard us. We also tried to break the glass to reach the terrace, but were unable to do so."

Parveen also said that she was able to climb down the building from the fourth floor with the help of a rope, adding that 150-200 people might still be trapped inside.

She further said that nobody had their phones with them to call for help, as the company had asked them to submit them before commencing their work.