Mundka Fire: Kin of Deceased to Get Rs 10 L Ex Gratia, Magisterial Probe Ordered

At least 27 people lost their lives after a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station caught fire on Friday, 13 May. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached the site on Saturday.

"Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident," the CM said, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for the kin of those deceased.

The Delhi Police has arrested two people – Harish Goel and Varun Goel, in light of the incident. Manish Lakra, identified as the owner of the building, "is currently absconding," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer District) Sameer Sharma as saying.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).