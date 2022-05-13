Fire Breaks Out in Building Near Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi

A major fire broke out in a building near the Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi on Friday, 13 May. Delhi Fire Services received information about the blaze at 4:40 pm, following which 24 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

"It's a massive fire. Cranes are being used to go up and douse the fire. There's no information on the rescue operation yet. We are waiting for details," said DFS Chief Atul Garg.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)