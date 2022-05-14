Massive Fire Erupts at Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Patients Evacuated

A huge fire broke out at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday, 14 May. The patients and their attendants were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.
(Photo: PTI)
Three floors of the building have been damaged in the inferno, which was brought under control 40 minutes after it erupted. The hospital authorities said no one was injured in the incident.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was monitoring the relief work underway at the site of the fire. State minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the hospital to oversee the process, he added.
"Received news of slow incident of fire at Guru Nanak Hospital in Sri Amritsar Sahib. Firefighters are quickly controlling the situation. No life was lost due to the grace of God Minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the spot...I am continuously monitoring the relief work," Mann's tweet said.
The fire engulfed a building near the hospital's X-Ray department, as per The Tribune.
This comes amid a spate of fire incidents over northern India, which is gripped by soaring temperatures due to heatwaves. At least 27 people were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday.
