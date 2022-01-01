New Year 2022: Expression of Mixed Feelings During 'Saal-e-nau' in Urdu Poetry

This year, the second in a row, with night curfews in place, news of rising numbers of COVID-positive cases and the threat of a looming ‘third wave’, a dampener has been thrown on the season of festivities that had gradually begun to unfurl.

As always, the close of the old year and the dawn of the new one evokes mixed feelings in the human heart. There was a time when nights were bedecked like brides, there was chatter at parties and the tinkle of glasses and the laughter of strangers – the Urdu poets noted all this and more.