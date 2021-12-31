New Year’s Eve 2022: How to Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers

New Year 2022 greetings with Whatsapp stickers
(Photo: istock)
With 2021 ending, people are all set to welcome the new year and enjoy the festive season. However, considering Omicron and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, we advise all citizens to be cautious and adhere to the latest guidelines.
That being said, we know that you all wish to spend this festive season with your friends and loved ones. Therefore, while you may not be able to do this in person, we have brought you a fun way to send out New Year greetings through WhatsApp stickers this year.
New Year’s Eve is not just the time to plan the perfect party or dinner, it is also a day to convey your best wishes for the upcoming year to everyone who matters to you.
Please find below a simple step by step guide to download and share stickers for New Year 2022 with your loved ones:
Visit the Google Play Store app and type WhatsApp stickers in the search bar.
Google Play will display you a variety of sticker options for any occasion you desire.
Select the app that you like the most, based on their images and customization options.
Download the selected app and check if the stickers are working properly.
Next, open your WhatsApp and go to a personal chat or group.
Press the emoji option to select the sticker tab where you will now be able to see the sticker packs you had downloaded earlier.
Click on the sticker pack header to open the pack and scroll down to select some stickers
Click on the stickers you wish to send out and voila, it's done
We hope you enjoy these stickers and we at at The Quint wish you a very Happy New Year in advance!!
