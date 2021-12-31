Ushering in 2022: Top 10 Songs For Your New Year's Playlist

Top 10 songs for your New Year's playlist.
(Photo: Time Out)
With 2022 right around the corner, we have curated some of the best songs in Hindi and English for your New Year's top 10 playlist. So get your dancing shoes out, and prepare to to dance the night away.
This song by Hardy Sandhu needs no introduction. What's more, you can totally rock its hook step during the New Year's countdown.
This latest song featuring the beautiful Janhvi Kapoor can surely be a great addition to your New Year's playlist.
This Badshah hit has got to be one of the trendiest songs of 2021. In fact, the hook step of the song has been enacted by several celebrities and influencers on social media. This would rock your New Year's eve, no doubt.
Who doesn't love a good Diljit Dosanjh song? This one has got to be on your New Year's playlist.
Ghungaroo is another evergreen hit that belongs on your playlist while ushering in 2022.
For those who love their English numbers, don't worry, we've got you covered! Here's a list of the top five groovy hits that you are bound to have on your New Year's playlist.
Dua Lipa is one of the most popular singers of our time, and for all the right reasons. Don't forget to add New Rules to your playlist, and dance the night away.
For all those women who want to start afresh this New Year's, this song by Mabel may be just the thing you're looking for.
This song is another cult classic, and we assure you, you won't be disappointed if you add this to your playlist.
Levitating by Dua Lipa is another classic, which has got to be your favourite by now. So what are you waiting for?
This Justin Bieber song has found its fan base beyond the 'Beliebers'. Groove to Stay this New Year's eve, and it just may turn out to be the night of your life.
The Quint wishes you a very happy New Year's in advance!
