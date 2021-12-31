COVID Surge: Delhi Logs 1,796 New Cases on New Year Eve, 47% Spike in Mumbai

Amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi on New Year eve (Friday, 31 December) reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases in the national capital to 4,410. This is being reported as a 36% jump from the previous day.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi on New Year eve (Friday, 31 December) reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases in the national capital to 4,410. This is being reported as a 36% jump from the previous day.
The positivity rate in the city also rose to 2.44%.
Earlier in the evening, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava wrote to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs on Friday, asking them to set up round-the-clock functional Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits.
The health ministry further said:
