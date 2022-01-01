Happy New Year 2022 Wishes in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi & Other Languages

How to wish Happy Ney Year 2022 in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali
Every new year brings new possibilities for us. The year 2022 has arrived and it's time for new beginnings, celebrations, get togethers and of course, time to say goodbye to 2021.
Last two years have been very uncertain for us as we still struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic. We have learnt a lot in past two year and have understood the importance of our health and how it feels to be stuck at home.
However, we hope that new year brings better things for us.
Celebrations of new year begins from 31 December. People spend time with their friends, family and relatives to celebrate the arrival of new year.
In this article, we have curated New Year Wishes in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali.
Happy New Year Wishes in Hindi
मैं कामना करता हूं कि यह नया साल आपके लिए नए अवसर लेकर आए। आपको नया साल बहुत बहुत मुबारक हो
Happy New Year Wishes in English
Hope the year 2022 bring a lot of happiness to you and your family. Happy New Year!
Happy New Year Wishes in Urdu
جس طرح مئی کے آس پاس ایک نیا بلوم خوشبو اور تازگی پھیلاتا ہے جس طرح نیا سال آپ کی زندگی میں ایک نئے حسن ، تازگی کو شامل کرتا ہے۔ نیا سال مبارک ہو 2022۔
Happy New Year Wishes in Bengali
নতুন দিনের নতুন আলো
দূরে নিয়ে যাক নিকষ কালো
নতুন সূর্য নতুন প্রানে
বাজাও বাদ্য জীবন গানে
কাটুক আঁধার আলোর স্পর্শে ।
মেতে উঠুক মন নতুন বর্ষে ।
শুভ নববর্ষ
Happy New Year Wishes in Punjabi
ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਤੇ ਮੇਰੀ ਏਹੀ ਦੁਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਦਾ ਹੱਸਦੇ-ਮੁਸਕੁਰਾਉਂਦੇ ਰਹੋ.
Happy New Year Wishes in Gujarati
નવુ વર્ષ આપના અને આપના પરિવાર માટે સુખદાયી સ્વાસ્થ્યપ્રદ આનંદમય અને વિકાસશીલ નીવડે તેવી શુભકામના
Happy New Year Wishes in Tamil
இந்த இனிய புத்தாண்டு
உங்களுக்கு ஒரு இனிய
சிறந்த துவக்கமாக இருக்கட்டும்
Happy New Year Wishes in Telugu
అందమైన మనసుతో ప్రకృతిలోని అందాన్నీ,
సరికొత్త ఉత్తేజాన్ని రాబోయే కొత్త సంవత్సరంలోనే కాకుండా,
జీవితాంతం ఆస్వాదిస్తూ ఉండాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ..
మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు.
