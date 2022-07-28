Explosives, Arms Found at Arrested Meghalaya BJP Leader's Farmhouse: Police

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak, accused of operating a brothel at his farmhouse in Tura, on Tuesday, 26 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Bernard Rimpu N Marak)
The Meghalaya Police on Thursday, 28 July, said that they have found explosive materials and traditional arms from the farmhouse of Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president, Bernard N Marak.
He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday, 26 July, and handed over to Meghalaya police, on the charge of operating a 'brothel' at his farmhouse.
The police further added that new charges under Explosive Substances Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the original FIR lodged against Marak.
"A total of 35 gelatine sticks and 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows were seized from the farmhouse," Vivekanand Singh, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills told PTI.
The explosives and arms were recovered when a team of the district Child Protection Unit and the police went there to collect the clothes and books left by the rescued children.
The BJP leader is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.
Marak, the then self-styled chairman of disbanded militant outfit Achik National Voluntary Council (B), has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the northeastern state.
Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement, attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid at the farmhouse, denying allegations of running a "brothel." The BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by Sangma's NPP.
"The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta," he claimed.
"Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, rubbishing the allegation.
(With inputs from PTI.)