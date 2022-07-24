6 Children Rescued From ‘Brothel’ Run by BJP Leader in Meghalaya: Police

In the raid, 27 vehicles, eight two-wheelers, about 400 bottles of liquor, over 500 unused condoms, and crossbows and arrows were seized, he said.

Seventy-three people were arrested for their indulgence in "nefarious activities" as evident from the material seized, the officer said, adding that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February, he said.

The relatives of the girl traced her to Rimpu Bagan, he said.