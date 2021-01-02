Expert Panel Recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for Emergency Use

This is the second vaccine to get approval from experts.
Bharat Biotech, the company which is developing one of India's indigenous vaccine candidates called 'Covaxin'

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) panel on Saturday, 2 January, recommended granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ in India, PTI reported quoting government sources.

This is the second vaccine to get approval from experts. The DGCI’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has reportedly been reviewing Covaxin’s application for emergency use.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is called Covishield in India, also received recommendation for emergency use in the country.

However, both the vaccines are yet to receive the DGCI’s approval.

