Expert Panel Recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for Emergency Use

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) panel on Saturday, 2 January, recommended granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ in India, PTI reported quoting government sources.
This is the second vaccine to get approval from experts. The DGCI’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has reportedly been reviewing Covaxin’s application for emergency use.
However, both the vaccines are yet to receive the DGCI’s approval.
