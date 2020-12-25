Indigenous COVID Vaccine Covaxin Has Drawn Global Attention: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put out a tweet on Thursday night, 24 December, that Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has drawn global attention, and has sparked the interest of medical journal Lancet, that may publish trial results.

ICMR said, "Encouraging Phase I and Phase II COVAXIN trial results have paved the path for Phase III Clinical Trial in India, which is currently ongoing at 22 sites."