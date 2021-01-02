COVID Vaccine: Dry Run in All States Today, 116 Districts Covered

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all states and Union Territories on Saturday, 2 January. According to the Health Ministry, the dry run is being carried out across 259 sites in 116 districts

The objectives of the dry run are to "assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) application in field environment, test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation," the government had stated.

The activity is also focusing on areas with difficult terrain and regions with poor logistical support.