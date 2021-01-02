COVID Vaccine: Dry Run in All States Today, 116 Districts Covered

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all states and Union Territories on Saturday, 2 January. According to the Health Ministry, the dry run is being carried out across 259 sites in 116 districts
The objectives of the dry run are to "assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) application in field environment, test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation," the government had stated.
The activity is also focusing on areas with difficult terrain and regions with poor logistical support.
According to the Health Ministry, one of the important aspects that is being considered in the dry run is the "management of any possible adverse events following immunisation."
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is overseeing the dry run in Delhi. "Let us attempt to implement it as a real exercise with attention to the minute detail. Proper coordination will go a long way in building mutual understanding, so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also be attending the dry run at the Maternity and Child Welfare (MCW) Centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, reported ANI.
According to the government, as many as 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the eventual administering of the vaccine across states.
The dry run comes a day after several reports indicated that an expert panel has given a conditional nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The recommendation now goes to the regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), which will give the final approval.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) requests of coronavirus vaccines by SII and Bharat Biotech on Friday.
According to reports, Bharat Biotech was asked to speed up recruitment for its phase 3 clinical trials.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Published: 02 Jan 2021,09:43 AM IST