Coal Scam: Ex-Union Min Dilip Ray Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

The special CBI court also awarded 3-year jail terms to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at the time.

Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday, 26 October, sentenced to three years in jail by a Delhi court in a case related to irregularities in Jharkhand coal block allocation in 1999.

The former Minister of State (MoS) for Coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and five others were convicted in the case on 6 October, with the court noting that they conspired together, beyond all reasonable doubt, to procure allocation of the coal block.