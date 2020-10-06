Jharkhand Coal Scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray Convicted

Besides Ray, two former senior officials of the Ministry of Coal have also been found guilty. IANS Former Minister of State for Coal Dilip Ray. | (Photo: The Quint) India Besides Ray, two former senior officials of the Ministry of Coal have also been found guilty.

A Delhi court on 6 October convicted Minister of State (MoS) for Coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Dilip Ray, and five others in a coal block allocation case, noting that they conspired together, beyond all reasonable doubt, to procure allocation of the coal block.



The case pertains to the allocation of 105.153 hectares of non-nationalised and abandoned coal mining area in Jharkhand's Giridih district to Castron Technologies Limited by the 14th Screening Committee of the Ministry of Coal in 1999.



Besides Ray, two former senior officials of the Ministry of Coal — Pradip Kumar Banerjee, the then Additional Secretary and Nitya Nand Gautam, former advisor (Projects), Castron Technologies Limited and its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Limited have also been found guilty.

Also read: CBI Questions Industrialist Naveen Jindal in Coal Scam Case

Special Judge Bharat Parashar of Rouse Avenue Court concluded that it is "beyond shadows of all reasonable doubts that all the convicts conspired together so as to procure allocation of a captive coal block -- Brahmadiha coal block -- in favour of Castron Technologies Limited." The court held them guilty of offences under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Besides this, Mahesh Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Limited were also held guilty for the offences under 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The arguments on the quantum of sentence to the convicts will be heard by the court on 14 October. As many as 51 witnesses were examined in the case.

According to the prosecution, the facts and circumstances of the case clearly pointed to the hatching of a criminal conspiracy by the private parties and the public servants involved in the process of allocation of the impugned coal block.