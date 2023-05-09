'Hell! I Had a Normal Life': Kukis Share Horror Tales of Escaping Mobs in Imphal

The Quint spoke to several Kukis who fled the capital, and most of them had a similar account of when the violence began, and how they escaped. John (name changed) was in his office that day, like any other day, when around 6.30 pm, he started getting calls from his friends and family.

"They were asking me to stay alert and ensure the safety of all my documents, all important documents. I was eating something stupid, I think it was an omelette. So, I collected my work material and quickly went home to my family. We took our education certificates and health insurance documents, you know, stuff like that. I had even heard that they had started attacking the churches, which are close to where I live."

Similarly, Chen (name changed), a student in Imphal, claimed that "on the night of 3 May, she, along with her sister and her friends, were in a rented house. "Suddenly, we heard firing at around 8 pm, and people were shouting outside the house, like a warning to lock the houses and stay indoors."