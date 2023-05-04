Manipur Violence: Unease Over Land and ST Status Worsening Meitei-Kuki Mistrust

Soon after a tribal solidarity march was organised on Wednesday by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) against the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, fresh violence erupted in Churachandpur district and nearby regions. The Meiteis have accused the Kukis of violence and vice versa.

Each group feels victimised and dejected and rumor-mongering seems to be outnumbering facts. As per the latest update, internet services have been snapped in the state for five days.

A few days prior to the solidarity march by ATSUM, violence also erupted in Churachandpur’s Lamka town, where Chief Minister N Biren was supposed to inaugurate an open gym. Though the popular discourse revolves around violence and the law and order situation in the state, it is pertinent to understand that the heart of the problem lies somewhere else.