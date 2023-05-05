Manipur Unrest: Trains Cancelled, Neighbouring States Plan to Evacuate Students

Imphal: Charred remains of a vehicle that was set ablaze after violence broke out during the Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Imphal on Thursday, 4 May.
(Photo: PTI)
As violence grips Manipur after clashes broke out between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribals, the Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains.
"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," NF Railway's Chief PRO Sabyasachi De told news agency ANI.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said in a tweet that the state government has set up a coordination committee for the safe evacuation of students stranded in Manipur. Students in Manipur can contact the officials concerned at 7086026788 (Dr Dilip, DRC) and 7630090058 (Thutan Jamba, ASP).
Tripura natives stuck in Manipur can contact State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070/0381-2416045/2416241. They can also contact the authorities concerned via WhatsApp on 8787676210.
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said that the safety of all students must be ensured and directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises due to the communal tensions in Manipur.
According to media reports, Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with Chief Ministers Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram, and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam – to discuss the situation with them.
Meanwhile, Sarma also spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh assuring full support.
