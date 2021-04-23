First ‘Oxygen Express’ Train Leaves for COVID-Hit Maharashtra

The first batch of 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the Vizag Steel Plant is being loaded onto the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express, for transportation to COVID-hit Maharashtra. The special train designed for transporting LMO arrived in the early hours of Thursday, 23 April, at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited's Vizag Steel Plant.

"Seven empty tankers from...Maharashtra reached Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Visakhapatnam, early morning today. Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been filled in the tankers since morning," the railways said in a statement on Thursday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of the train preparing to pull out from the RINL facility.

"The first 'Oxygen Express' train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well-being of all citizens," Mr Goyal tweeted.